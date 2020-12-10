The new Ray Tracing Performance Mode in Spider-Man Miles Morales on PS5 will also be coming to Spider-Man Remastered.

Yesterday, developer Insomniac Games shadow-dropped a new patch for the PS5 version of Miles Morales which added an alternate version of the performance mode. This ‘new’ Ray Tracing Performance Mode allows the game to run at 60FPS with Ray Tracing enabled on Sony’s new console.

Spider-Man Has Sold Over 20 Million Copies, Likely a Lock for Biggest Sony Game Ever

As expected, this new mode runs Spider-Man in a lower base resolution than the standard performance and fidelity modes. The exact resolution is unknown, but Insomniac’s community manager, James Stevenson, has confirmed that the mode runs the game in dynamic 4K resolution, albeit with a lower base resolution. “Like all of our modes”, Stevenson wrote on Twitter. “We have a base resolution behind the scenes but use temporal injection to create the final 4K frame. The base resolution is lowest in Performance RT mode.”

Following the release of the update, fans have been asking if this new mode will also be implemented in Spider-Man Remastered on PS5, and as confirmed by Stevenson, the mode will be added to the remastered PS5 version “soon”.

Good news for Spider-Man fans wanting to experience the best of both worlds when it comes to framerate and visual fidelity on Sony's next-gen console.

Spider-Man Remastered and Spider-Man Miles Morales are available now globally for PlayStation 5. Miles Morales is also available for PlayStation 4, although no Ray Tracing is available on Sony’s last-gen console.