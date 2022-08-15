Spider-Man Remastered Code Includes Co-Op Multiplayer Mode References

A co-op multiplayer mode for Spider-Man Remastered may have been a thing at some point, judging from some recent findings.

As reported on Twitter by modder DniweTamp, the code of the recently released PC version of the game contains multiple references to a co-op multiplayer mode. While this has been obviously scrapped for the first entry in the series, it may be eventually implemented in the sequel, which is currently in development.

what

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is the latest former PlayStation exclusive to release on PC. Handled by Nixxes, it is one of the best PlayStation to PC ports to date, as highlighted by Alessio:

Visually, the ray traced reflections make a big difference while swinging around Manhattan, especially at nighttime. Some building and pedestrian models aren't cutting edge, but we must remember that the game originally came out for PS4 nearly four years ago; Miles Morales should fare better when it launches on PC soon.

Last but not least, the higher frame rate (completely unlocked) of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC makes both traversal and combat as everyone's favorite friendly neighborhood superhero feel better than ever.

Spider-Man Remastered is now available on PC and PlayStation 5 worldwide.

Be Greater

When iconic Marvel villains threaten Marvel’s New York, Peter Parker and Spider-Man’s worlds collide. To save the city and those he loves, he must rise up and be greater.

Feel like Spider-Man

After eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime-fighting master. Feel the full power of a more experienced Spider-Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal and environmental interactions.

Worlds collide

The worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. In this new Spider-Man universe, iconic characters from Peter and Spider-Man’s lives have been reimagined, placing familiar characters in unique roles.