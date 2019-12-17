AMD Releases FEMFX, Multithreaded CPU Library for Deformable Physics, as Part of GPUOpen

FEMFX, a new multithreaded CPU library made for deformable physics with the Finite Element Method, was just made available by AMD as part of GPUOpen.

Developers can get the source code for FEMFX on GitHub, alongside a few samples and a plugin for the popular Houdini 3D animation software. There's also an Unreal Engine 4 plugin available here.

Check out how FEMFX looks in the GIFs below prepared by AMD, as well as additional details on how it works.













Solid objects are represented as a mesh of tetrahedral elements, and each element has material parameters that control stiffness, how volume changes with deformation, and stress limits where fracture or plastic (permanent) deformation occur. The model supports a wide range of materials and interactions between materials. We intend for these features to complement rather than replace traditional rigid body physics. The system is designed with the following considerations: Fidelity: realistic-looking wood, metal, plastic, even glass, because they bend and break according to stress as real materials do.

Deformation effects: non-rigid use cases such as soft-body objects, bending or warping objects. It is not just a visual effect, but materials will resist or push back on other objects.

Changing material on the fly: you can change the settings to make the same object behave very differently, e.g., turn gelatinous or melt.

Interesting physics interactions for gameplay or puzzles. The library uses extensive multithreading to utilize multicore CPUs and benefit from the trend of increasing CPU core counts. Features Elastic and plastic deformation

Implicit integration for stability with stiff materials

Kinematic control of mesh vertices

Fracture between tetrahedral faces

Non-fracturing faces to control shape of cracks and pieces

Continuous collision detection (CCD) for fast-moving objects

Constraints for contact resolution and to link objects together

Constraints to limit deformation

Dynamic control of tetrahedron material parameters

Support for deforming a render mesh using the tetrahedral mesh