Spider-Man: Miles Morales New Combat Video Highlights Area of Effect Attacks and More
Spider-Man: Miles Morales' combat may not look that different from the main games', but there will be some important differences, as highlighted by a new video that has been released online.
The new combat video, shared on YouTube by Game Informer, features a breakdown of the new combat system by Spider-Man: Miles Morales Game Director Christian Cameron. According to the director, the game will feature more area of effect attacks like the new venom abilities as Miles Morales will be facing enemies in greater numbers.
In the video, Christian Cameron also discusses gadgets, suit mods, and more. You can watch the video in its entirety below.
On this exclusive look at Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, we talk with Cameron Christian, game director at Insomniac Games, about how the team has refined combat and made it unique to fit its titular hero.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 12th in North America and on November 19th in Europe. The game will make full use of the DualSense haptics system to push the dimensionality of the feedback.
- Miles Morales discovers explosive powers that set him apart from his mentor, Peter Parker. Master his unique, bio-electric venom blast attacks and covert camouflage power alongside spectacular web-slinging acrobatics, gadgets and skills.
- A war for control of Marvel’s New York has broken out between a devious energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army. With his new home at the heart of the battle, Miles must learn the cost of becoming a hero and decide what he must sacrifice for the greater good.
- Traverse the snowy streets of his new, vibrant and bustling neighborhood as Miles searches for a sense of belonging. When the lines blur between his personal and crime-fighting lives, he discovers who he can trust, and what it feels like to truly be home.
