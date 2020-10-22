Spider-Man: Miles Morales New Combat Video Highlights Area of Effect Attacks and More

Spider-Man: Miles Morales' combat may not look that different from the main games', but there will be some important differences, as highlighted by a new video that has been released online.

The new combat video, shared on YouTube by Game Informer, features a breakdown of the new combat system by Spider-Man: Miles Morales Game Director Christian Cameron. According to the director, the game will feature more area of effect attacks like the new venom abilities as Miles Morales will be facing enemies in greater numbers.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Stealth & Combat Showcased in New Video

In the video, Christian Cameron also discusses gadgets, suit mods, and more. You can watch the video in its entirety below.

On this exclusive look at Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, we talk with Cameron Christian, game director at Insomniac Games, about how the team has refined combat and made it unique to fit its titular hero.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 12th in North America and on November 19th in Europe. The game will make full use of the DualSense haptics system to push the dimensionality of the feedback.