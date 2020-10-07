Spider-Man: Miles Morales Feedback Dimensionality Will Be Pushed by the DualSense Haptics

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will take advantage of the DualSense unique features during combat and even during stealth sequences, providing an unprecedented level of immersion.

According to the latest issue of the Official PlayStation Magazine, players will be able to literally feel through haptic feedback when Miles is charging Venom Blasts, as there will be a crackling sensation on the left side of the controller as the attack is getting charged, shifting to the right side when the attack is launched.

NBA 2K21 New PS5-PS4 Comparison Video Highlights Massive Differences

The magazine also revealed that haptics will be used in conjunction with Miles' stealth ability, but no additional detail has been provided. Haptics will also let players feel from where enemy attacks are coming. According to creative director Brian Horton, the DualSense haptics system will push the dimensionality of the feedback in Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Because of the high resolution of the DualSense Wireless Controller’s haptics system, we can really push the dimensionality of the feedback.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches on PlayStation 5 on November 12th in North America and other select countries and on November 19th in the rest of the world. The game will also launch on PlayStation 4.