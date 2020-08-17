Spider-Man May Be Coming in March to Marvel’s Avengers; Thor/Cap Skill Trees/Skins Unveiled

A new 'leak' may have revealed when Spider-Man will be added to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of Marvel's Avengers.

Reddit user Judewhite posted the following email received by UK retailer Game, which clearly says Spider-Man will swing on Marvel's Avengers in March 2021, about six months after the game's launch.

There Won’t Be a Marvel Game Universe Between Avengers & Spider-Man

In related Marvel's Avengers news, YouTuber TonyBingGaming somehow managed to unlock Captain America and Thor in the beta. By default, both characters are only briefly playable during the introductory 'A-Day' mission, and their skill trees and skin unlocks are not accessible either.

However, the videos embedded below provide fans with a full look at their skill trees and skins.

Marvel's Avengers is due to launch on September 4th for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. However, next weekend there'll be an Open Beta available on all platforms for those interested in trying it. For more about the game, check out our recent interview with the developers.