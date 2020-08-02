Spider-Man Rumored to Be PlayStation Exclusive in Marvel’s Avengers
With Hawkeye freshly announced as the first post-launch addition to Marvel's Avengers, fans are already imagining who could come next, and Spider-Man is certainly one of the most wanted.
Its addition at some point seems like a given, though a rumor now points out to Spider-Man potentially being exclusive to PlayStation platforms in this game. The source is online retailer Base.com, which had the following statement on its product page for Marvel's Avengers:
Play as Spider-man exclusively on PS4
The statement has been removed now, but the Wayback Machine provides tangible proof that it was there until recently.
Having Spider-Man as a PlayStation exclusive would make sense, given Sony's control over video game and movie rights for the popular web-slinger, but it'd surely sting for Xbox, PC, or even Stadia gamers who would be missing one of the most famous Avengers in their roster.
Marvel's Avengers is out on September 4th, though a beta program will take place on August 7-9th for PlayStation 4 pre-order customers, while the following weekend the beta will be open on PS4 and reserved to pre-order customers on PC and Xbox One. Lastly, there'll be a final weekend open beta on all platforms between August 21st and 23rd.
Features
- Progress through the single player campaign to rebuild your Hero roster and restore their powers; then continue to battle AIM solo or online with friends.
- Unlock powerful skills and new gear for each of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to suit your playstyle.
- Customize these iconic Heroes with classic, fan-favorite, and all-new original outfits inspired by over 80 years of Marvel history.
- Flexible combat system, dynamically scaling difficulty, plus customizable gear and skills to support unique playstyles for each Hero.
- Using a reclaimed helicarrier as a base of operations, players launch Hero Missions (single-player) and Warzone Missions (single-player or co-op) in hotspots around the globe.
- Up to four players assemble online to defend the Earth from escalating threats that only the Avengers can overcome.
- The narrative will unfold over multiple years, with every new Super Hero and region delivered at no additional cost.
