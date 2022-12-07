Marvel’s Avengers Reportedly Wraps in 2023, She-Hulk, Captain Marvel, More Still Possible

Marvel’s Avengers fell short of expectations, but developer Crystal Dynamics have doggedly continued to update the game, adding Jane Foster’s version of Thor and the Winter Soldier, along with the long-promised Cloning Lab in 2022. That said, according to proven Avengers leaker Miller Ross, the party finally comes to an end in 2023 with no new content planned for 2024 or beyond.

That said, according to Ross, there may still be a decent amount to look forward to in 2023. Dataminers have dug into the most recent update and discovered audio lines referring to the likes of Captain Marvel, She-Hulk, Ironheart, and the new movie Black Panther, Shuri. There’s no guarantee any of these characters will be added to the game, as Ross says the situation is still developing, but at least in the case of She-Hulk and Captain Marvel, the characters have been in the works for a while.

As for why Marvel’s Avengers has struggled so much to provide a decent flow of live-service content, Ross says one of the crucial issues is Crystal Dynamics' dated and inefficient Foundation Engine, which many new hires struggle to work with. A lot of work on post-launch content had to be foisted off on the (now defunct) Square Enix Montreal and even then, late nights and crunch were required. As a result, a lot of people have left Crystal Dynamics or moved to other teams, like the ones making the next Tomb Raider or assisting with Microsoft’s Perfect Dark revival.

Of course, take all this with a grain of salt, but again, Ross’ word when it comes to Avengers is largely reliable. Honestly, it’s kind of surprising Avengers is still going at this point, so the game finally calling it quits in 2023 is not shocking.

Marvel’s Avengers can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5.