Spellbreak Giveaway – Rogue and Warlock Packs Up for Grabs

While Season 1 (Spellstorm) still rages in Spellbreak, we partnered with developer Proletariat, Inc. to give away several Rogue and Warlock Packs. The Rogue packs are worth $4.99 each and we've got 130 of them (65 to be redeemed through the Epic Games store, 65 through Steam); these will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

Charming under pressure. This pack includes: 500 Gold

Beguiling Rogue Outfit

Spellbreak Rogue Pack Giveaway (PC Epic)



Spellbreak Rogue Pack Giveaway (PC Steam)



The Warlock packs, on the other hand, are worth $99.99 each. We've got ten codes for the Epic Games and ten codes for Steam, so these two giveaways will be a raffle instead. Enter your details below and we'll contact you if you're among the winners!

Who would dare defy such dark power? This pack includes: 13,500 Gold (10,000 + 3,500 Bonus Gold)

Chapter 1 Pass

Sinister Warlock Outfit

Steely Eyed Spellslinger Outfit

Menacing Aura Badge

Spellbreak Warlock Pack Giveaway (PC Epic)



Spellbreak Warlock Pack Giveaway (PC Steam)



Spellbreak is available as a free-to-play title on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game got a nine out of ten from Rosh in our launch review.