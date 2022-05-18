Soulframe Trademarked by Digital Extremes in Europe

Warframe developer Digital Extremes has registered a new trademark, Soulframe, in Europe. The filing took place yesterday and was immediately spotted by eagle-eyed Reddit user LongJonSiLver.

We don't know anything else about Soulframe at this point, so it could be anything from a spin-off game to a sequel of sorts; after all, Warframe first launched in 2013. On the other hand, it's a live service game and a very successful one that keeps being updated on a regular basis.

Warframe’s “Angels of the Zariman” Expansion Delivers a New Hub, Frame, and More Today

The game recently got a new expansion titled Angels of Zariman, which introduced players to the massive Orokin colony vessel Zariman Ten Zero, the new Chrysalith social hub, three challenging new game modes (Void Flood, Void Cascade, and Void Armageddon), the new Incarnon Evolving Weapons, a bunch of new characters, and the customizable Dormizone apartment.

We'll likely learn about Soulframe during the upcoming TennoCon 2022 event, the seventh annual Warframe conference due to take place on July 16th once again in London, Ontario after the two years of hiatus caused by COVID-19.

Sheldon Carter, COO of Digital Extremes, recently teased jaw-dropping reveals and announcements:

TennoCon is designed to give Warframe players a peek behind our game development curtain, while also taking a moment to celebrate the community of players that make Warframe what it is today. We are in the midst of curating a jaw-dropping lineup of announcements and reveals, coupled with interactive in-game experiences that will really make TennoCon bigger and better than ever before.

Of course, anyone who can't make it in person will be able to check out TennoCon announcements via streaming. On the other hand, attendees can look forward to the return of the beloved Art and Cosplay contests (submissions can be entered here) and to the Clan Dojo Showcase, too.