Warframe’s “Angels of the Zariman” Expansion Delivers a New Hub, Frame, and More Today

Following on the heels of the big The Next War expansion, Warfare has now launched its latest content update, Angels of the Zariman. For those who haven’t been keeping up, the big feature of this expansion is the titular Zariman ship itself, which will act as a social hub where you can jump seamlessly into new types of procedural missions. Of course, the expansion also includes a new Warframe – Gyre – as well as the usual array of cosmetics, weapons, and more. You can check out a new bombastic trailer for Angels of the Zariman, below.

Need to know more? Here’s a full rundown of the new content Canadian developer Digital Extremes has cooked up for Angels of the Zariman…

Challenge the Void Venture into the very heart of the Zariman and explore unique locations like the Crystalith social hub. Here you can meet new characters and friends, customize your own Dormizone apartment, or jump seamlessly into three challenging new Endless Mission types—including thrilling spins on Warframe's classic four-player Missions. Be prepared, though. Mysterious and terrifying new enemies stalk the Zariman's abandoned halls. Void Flood - Manage Corruption aboard the Zariman by depositing errant Vitoplast into Void Ruptures. Use parkour to traverse quickly as high Void Contamination for too long will plunge the whole area into cataclysmic instability.

Void Cascade - Fight for Survival in the depths of the tainted Zariman, as Thrax Centurions hunt down Exolizers. Purge the Exolizers of the Void's influence and use your Warframe and Operator in tandem to eliminate Thrax Centurions and protect your beachhead against the Void.

Void Armageddon - Mount a defense against waves of enemies as you revitalize the Zariman’s decaying security grid. Build Exodampers and Armaments to damage enemies or slow their movement and dig in for a desperate fight. How long will you hold out, Tenno? Unleash the Arsenal of the Zariman You won’t be alone amidst the darkness. Take on deadly new threats with three brand-new evolving Zariman Weapons, and complete objectives to unlock powerful upgrades, including alt-fire modes. The Zariman being a peaceful colony ship, these weapons are ceremonial, crafted from wood taken from the immense Orokin forests on Earth. However, like the Tenno themselves, time spent in proximity to the Void has corrupted these Weapons and they are ripe with the potential for change. Complete Missions and defeat enemies to siphon the power of the Void into your Weapons, and witness them transform in the Untime’s own image!

Master the Elegant Gyre Warframe Annihilate enemies with coils and transmitters and build unstoppable momentum as the 49th Warframe, Gyre. Keep her energetic playstyle in check to control the flow of any Mission and have a chance to deal critical damage for each Electrical status that affects the enemy. Wield Gyre’s Arsenal of choice with the Gyre Collection, containing the Triodic Syandana and her signature Alternox Rifle, capable of launching electric spheres at enemies or striking from a distance with a long-range lightning bolt. Gyre Warframe Abilities Arcsphere - Launch a Gyratory Sphere that will deal high damage on impact and periodically deal electrical shocks to nearby enemies. Hit multiple enemies at once with the initial launch to enhance damage.

Coil Horizon - Throw a Gyratory Sphere that will implode after a few seconds or can be manually triggered.

Cathode Grace - Gain a brief burst of increased Critical Chance and Energy Regen, with each kill extending duration of Cathode Grace. Casting is on a cooldown.

Rotorswell - Gyre’s mechanisms spin at incredible speeds, generating an Electric Field that shocks nearby enemies. When Gyre gets a critical hit, a large electrical discharge will chain from the enemy that was hit to nearby enemies. Customize Your Dormizone Carve out a personal sanctuary with Dormizones! With the help of the remaining souls left in the Chrysalith, outfit your Dormizone with Decorations and soundscapes to really make it feel like home. Increase your Standing in the Chrysalith and you’ll even be able to unlock new rooms with stunning Vistagraphs. Reinforce Your Arsenal Add new Weapons, Customizations, Boosters and more to your Arsenal with new Emergence and Chrysalith Supporter Packs! Venture into the dark of the Zariman with the evolving Tenno badge of honor, the Vasero Sekhara, the striking Hespar Scythe and much more. Sekharas are adornments given to only the most accomplished Tenno, signifiers of extraordinary ability. Wear it proudly, Tenno!

Warframe can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. Angels of the Zariman is available today.