Sony Releases PlayStation 4 System Update 7.51; Improves System Performance

PlayStation 4 system update 7.51 has just been rolled out by Sony and here’s what it does.

Following last month’s 7.50 firmware update, many users reported various issues after the update, including errors preventing the PS4 from reading discs (SU-42118-6), and in some cases, the console not ejecting discs. Down below you’ll find what our very own Francesco De Meo wrote about the issues last month:

The PlayStation 4 7.50 system software update seems to come with some issues that are causing consoles to malfunctions. Several users are reporting that the new firmware can force a safe mode loop and even bring Bluray drive issues. At the same time, there are many who aren't experiencing any malfunction so it is not yet clear what's causing all these issues. Sony has yet to address the matter, and we will provide an update once the company does.

The latest system update is a minor one and Sony’s official release notes only mention improved system performance. It remains to be seen if the update addresses the aforementioned issues introduced with system update 7.50. While minimal, we’ve included the release notes nonetheless:

PlayStation 4 System Update 7.51 Release Notes This system update improves system performance.

PlayStation 4 system update 7.50 was released on April 16 and featured an HDCP update, improved connection speed test, and more.