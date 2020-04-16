PlayStation 4 System Software Update 7.50 Now Live; Introduces HDCP Update, Improved Connection Speed Test and More

A new PlayStation 4 system software update is now live in all regions, introducing some new features to the console.

The 7.50 update, which underwent a beta testing phase in the past months, introduces, alongside the usual system stability improvements listed in the official update notes, some new features, such as the ability to sort apps, and not just games, inside folders, an improved connection speed test and an update for HDCP - High bandwidth Digital Content Protection.

The previous major PlayStation 4 system software update, update 7.00, introduced changes to the Party feature, Remote Play for Android devices, improvements for Remote Play on iOS devices HDR improvements and more.

Remote Play can now be used on more devices. Besides Xperia™ devices, Remote Play can now be used on other smartphones and tablets running Android™ 5.0 or higher2. Download(PS4 Remote Play) from Google Play™ to use this feature.Additionally, for mobile devices running Android 10, you can now connect a DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller via Bluetooth® for Remote Play2*3.

When using PlayStation 4 Remote Play on an iPhone or iPad, you can now do the following things. Select(Settings) on the Remote Play screen to switch to these settings.

iPhone or iPad: The controller can now be displayed at all times.

iPhone: You can now lock the screen orientation.

You can now use a DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller via Bluetooth for Remote Play on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac*.Update to the following OS to use this feature.

iOS 13

iPadOS 13

macOS Catalina

Some features, such as the touch pad and the vibration function, may not be available on the iPhone and iPad.

The PlayStation 4 system software update 7.50 is now live worldwide. We will let you know if the update adds anything major beyond what was introduced by the beta version as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.