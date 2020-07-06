Sony Holding Back on Some 1st and 3rd Party PS5 Games, Reveals Likely Coming in August

Last month Sony revealed a number of major upcoming PlayStation 5 games as part of their “The Future of Gaming” digital event, including Horizon Forbidden West, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Gran Turismo 7, Resident Evil Village, a Demon’s Souls remake, and more. That’s already a pretty damn impressive lineup, but could there be even more on the way? It seems the answer is yes.

According to Eurogamer’s Tom Phillips, Sony intentionally held some key stuff back during their June event, and thus still has some 1st and 3rd-party PS5 games left to announce…

PlayStation VR Support Comes to Dreams on July 22nd

Sony has 1st and 3rd party stuff still to announce. Feels like it has quite smartly held some stuff back. — Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsEG) July 6, 2020

When might we see these unannounced games? Well, rumors of an August State of Play show have been bouncing around for a while now, and Phillips confirmed he’s heard the same thing.

Looking forward to Xbox! And a reminder PlayStation plans to fire back in a State of Play soon after... https://t.co/sG5p60JPWo — Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsEG) July 6, 2020

Take this all with a grain of salt for now, but an August PlayStation event sounds very plausible. So, what might Sony be planning to show in August? Well, there have been persistent rumors Sony might be involved in some sort of Silent Hill revival, so maybe that will finally be confirmed. Guerrilla Games is also rumored to be working on a second multiplayer-focused game in addition Horizon Forbidden West. Of course, we may also get news about crossgen games – I would be shocked if games like The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, and Dreams don’t end up on PS5.

What are your thoughts? What other PS5 projects might Sony have up their sleeves? In a perfect world, what would you like to see them announce?