Sony is Gradually Rolling out the New PlayStation Store Ahead of the PS5 Launch; Includes Digital PS5 Game Pre-Order Pages

Ahead of next month’s PS5 launch, Sony has begun to gradually roll out the new official PlayStation Store.

Images of the redesigned PS Store were shared on Reddit and show a somewhat lighter-toned clean design. As confirmed during Sony’s PS5 UI presentation last week, the new PlayStation Store will be integrated into the PS5 system, allowing for instantaneous access. Whereas the PS4 used a separate app for the store, resulting in loading times, this won’t be the case on the PS5.

“We believe your play time is valuable and should be meaningful, and all the new features we’re delivering are inspired by that concept and vision”, Sony's senior vice president, Hideaki Nishino, wrote. “The new UX introduces several new features designed to make your gaming experiences more fun, engaging, personalized and social.”

Nishino added, "Navigating the interface, switching between games, and hopping into online matches occurs quickly, as we rebuilt the entire software stack from the console to the network to bring you a truly next-generation experience. We believe the less time you spend waiting to interact with the system, the more time you will have to spend playing games."

Sony is progressively rolling out the new PS Store in different regions this week. Based on your location, the redesigned store might not be available just yet. Down below you’ll find some links to the PS Store in different regions.