Looking For A PlayStation 5 In the US? Walmart Opens Pre-Orders In One Hour!

If trying to order a PlayStation 5 from the usual online retailers in the US got you burned and GameStop sold out before they even opened their doors, there's still a chance to pre-order Sony's next generation console. Walmart has just announced that they will begin taking pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 starting tonight.

Unlike the other retailers that shadow dropped their PlayStation 5 consoles (and subsequently crashing most of Best Buy and GameStop's websites for the majority of last night), Walmart is giving customers advance notice of the console release tonight. Beginning at 6PM PST/9PM EST, pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 will be available on a first come, first served basis. It's advised to create a user account and add your shipping address and billing information in advance, just in case the website crashes due to higher than expected demand.

Interested customers can pre-order the $499 Standard Edition on Walmart.com at the top of the hour. A listing for the $399 Digital Edition of the PlayStation 5 is not currently available. Since you're going to need software to play on the PlayStation 5 and Astro's Playroom may not be enough to last you through the holiday season, make sure to pick up the PlayStation 5 Exclusive of the Year while you're at it.

We'll continue to monitor the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X pre-orders and continue to provide our readers with updates on where to put their money down to guarantee a console in time for the Holidays.