Sony Apologizes for PS5 Pre-Order Mess and Promises That More Consoles Will Be Up for Pre-Order In the Coming Days

Sony has apologized for the rather messy way it handled PS5 Pre-orders over the past few days and has promised that more consoles will be made available for pre-order in the coming days.

The PS5 pricing and release date were finally revealed earlier this week during Wednesday’s PS5 showcase, and while pre-order details weren’t shared during the event, Sony later confirmed that pre-orders would go live one day later. Multiple major retailers, however, kicked off pre-orders shortly after the showcase and both the standard and digital model sold out instantly.

Most Playstation 5 Consoles Shipped This Holiday Will Be the Standard Edition

The day after, on September 17th, various other retailers went live with their pre-orders. As might have been expected, pre-order stocks only lasted for roughly 10 minutes at several retailers. Scalpers have already been spotted selling pre-ordered PS5 consoles for twice the retail price.

On Twitter, Sony has now apologized for the way pre-orders for the PS5 have been rolled out. In addition to promising that more pre-order units will be arriving in the coming days, the company also confirmed that more PS5 consoles will be made available through the end of the year.

“Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother”, Sony writes on Twitter. “We truly apologize for that.”

“Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details.”

Sony added, “more PS5s will be available through the end of the year.”

PS5 24K Gold Edition Pre-Orders Open This Week, If You Happen to Have £7999 to Spare

As covered yesterday, early data suggests that the vast majority of pre-orders consoles will be the standard edition.

“My guess is we will see a lot more digital consoles on the market eventually I doubt this is a long term thing”, independent industry analyst Benji Sales wrote on Twitter. “But yeah, [for] those wanting a Digital Only PS5 it might be much more difficult to get ahold of than the Disc over the next several months.”

Did you manage to get your pre-order in? Hit the comments down below.