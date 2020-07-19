PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders May Be Limited To One Unit Per Customer On The PlayStation Direct Store

PlayStation 5 pre-orders may be limited to one unit per customer, at least on the PlayStation Direct store.

Earlier today, Reddit user Kgarvey discovered a couple of interesting things by checking out the PlayStation Direct website source code. The source code features an error message that will prevent a single customer from ordering more than a PlayStation 5 unit, regardless of the console's edition.

Geoff Keighley Shares His Impressions Of PlayStation 5’s DualSense Controller

You can only purchase one version of the PS5™ Console: Disc or Digital. You have already added one PS5™ console to your cart.

The PlayStation Direct website source code also revealed a new PlayStation 5 compatible label that will be used for PlayStation 4 products. It is not clear if it will be used for games or for accessories. The fact that such a label exists seems to indicate that only a small part of the PlayStation 4 library will be compatible with the PlayStation 5 at launch.

According to a recent report, Sony is ramping up PlayStation 5 production considerably. The Japanese company is aiming to produce 10 million units this year to meet increased demand due to the current COVID-19 pandemic that is keeping people home more than ever all over the world. Logistics, however, could be challenging, as consoles are made in China and then shipped by sea worldwide, so retailers in the West may not be able to restock for a while. Production of the DualSense controller is also getting ramped up as a result.

The PlayStation 5 has yet to receive final pricing info and release date, but the fact that the pre-order error is already included in the PlayStation Direct website source code seems to indicate that this information will be coming very soon. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.