Most Playstation 5 Consoles Shipped This Holiday Will Be the Standard Edition

The vast majority of PlayStation 5 consoles shipping this Holiday will be the regular edition, according to reports.

On his Twitter profile, independent video game industry analyst Benji Sales stated that judging from data coming from retailers who accepted pre-orders for the console, the vast majority of units will be the standard edition, complete with blu ray drive. This is likely related to the fact that Sony is taking a much bigger loss with the Digital Edition console, and will prioritize the $499 console for the time being.

As more and more data comes out of retailers its certainly looking like the vast bulk of PlayStation 5 consoles shipped this Holiday will be the disc-based not digital. Could be Sony is eating a pretty hefty loss at $399 currently and will prioritize $499 units for now

According to Benji Sales, more PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles will hit the market down the line, so this shortage definitely is not going to be permanent.

My guess is we will see a lot more digital consoles on the market eventually I doubt this is a long term thing But yeah those wanting a Digital Only PS5 it might be much more difficult to get ahold of than the Disc over the next several months

The PlayStation 5 pricing information has been revealed earlier this week, at the end of the latest PlayStation 5 Showcase event. The standard edition will cost $499/€499, while the Digital Edition $399/€399. The console will release on November 12th in US, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea and a week later, on November 19th, in Europe, Japan, and the rest of the world. Among the console's launch titles will be Spider-Man: Miles Morales from Insomniac Games and the Demon's Souls remake developed by Bluepoint Games.