PS5 24K Gold Edition Pre-Orders Open This Week, If You Happen to Have £7999 to Spare

Microsoft just surprise-announced the Xbox Series S in the middle of the night, and rumors that Sony may be preparing to open PS5 pre-orders are beginning to heat up following a now-deleted Tweet from UK retailer GAME.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed by Sony, but if you’re absolutely itching to pre-order your PS5 and money is no object, you can do so this week! On Thursday, September 10, Truly Exquisite are opening pre-orders on 24k gold, 18k rose gold, and platinum PS5 models costing between £7999 and £8299 (or around $10,400 to $10,800).

The long awaited and much anticipated Sony Playstation 5 just got even better! Truly Exquisite are proud to announce that we bring to you yet another release first...this time it will be in the form of the brand new Sony PS5...available to buy in luxury 24K Gold, Platinum and also 18K Rose Gold finishes. We can not wait to start custom making these true beauties. These pieces will be limited edition with only 250 pieces made per model/finish. The price includes 1 x PS5 Console, 2 x Dualsense Controllers, 1 x 3D Pulse Headset. The PS5 will be presented in a Luxury wooden display box with free worldwide shipping & insurance.

Meanwhile, you can get an additional gold DualSense controller will cost you £649. There will only be 250 pieces of each model made, so you’re going to want to jump on those pre-orders fast – you can register to be alerted when they go live.

Now usually these kind of ultra-expensive custom consoles honestly wouldn’t be worth reporting on. Realistically, unless you’re a wealthy celeb or the member of some royal family, you’re probably not buying one of these. That said, could the September 10 pre-order date for these fancy PS5s also be the day us regular folk get to pre-order a standard non-gilded PS5? Also, it’s interesting to note that the gold PS5 with disc drive costs exactly $100 more than the digital version. Will we see a similar difference in pricing between the standard PS5 and the all-digital version? We shall see!

Anybody planning to pre-order themselves a gold PS5? And if so, can I borrow some money?