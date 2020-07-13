PS5 Pre-order Pages Launched by Amazon Australia, Including Hardware, Accessories and Games

Multiple PS5 pre-order pages have now been launched by Amazon Australia, including console hardware, accessories and games.

Recent rumors suggest that Sony is gearing up towards the announcement of the price of its next-gen console, and as spotted by an eagle-eyed Reddit user, the Australian Amazon has now put up full-fledged pre-order pages for the PS5. Please note that the products can’t be actually pre-ordered just yet.

Far Cry 6 PlayStation Store Leak Confirms Free PlayStation 5 Upgrade, Release Date

PS5 pre-order pages have been up at Amazon Germany for almost a month now, so these the new Amazon Australia listings might not mean anything. Interesting to note, however, is that Amazon India also seemed to have recently launched its pre-order pages for Sony’s console, suggesting that Sony might be close to opening up pre-orders for its console.

As always, we will keep you updated as soon as more info on the PS5 comes in.

The PS5 is slated for a release this holiday season. Two versions of the console will be made available – a retail model with Blu-Ray drive and a digital-only model. Sony has yet to reveal the pricing on the consoles, although several outlets have already suggest price tags between $450 USD and $550 USD.