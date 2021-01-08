Sonnet Launches Two eGPU Docks with Support for Thunderbolt USB-C

Sonnet has announced two new eGPU docks, called the eGPU Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 5500 XT and the eGPU Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 5700. These devices can connect to your laptop, providing additional graphics power or even more video connections. Both of these devices are currently available from Sonnet, with the eGPU Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 5500 XT having a price of $599.99, while the Radeon RX 5700 edition will have a price of $899.99.

Sonnet has announced two new eGPU docks, and these docks are called the eGPU Breakaway Puck, featuring either a Radeon RX 5500 XT or the Radeon RX 5700 graphics card. These devices offer a DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a second Thunderbolt 3 / USB-C port. The large variety of video output ports offered by these devices enable a multi-monitor setup. The HDMI 2.0 port and the DisplayPort 1.4 can each support one 4K monitor with a refresh rate of up to 60 Hz. The second Thunderbolt 3/USB-C port can support a monitor with a resolution of up to 6K and a refresh rate of up to 60 Hz. One addition that is perfect for these devices can be Sonnet's Dual Display adapter, offering either two DisplayPort or two HDMI ports.

Alongside these video outputs, these devices offer two USB 3.2 Type-A ports giving the ability to connect a laptop while substantially increasing the PC system's graphics power. These devices can support up to 60 watts of charging, allowing the laptop to charge while staying connected. These devices feature a similar design featuring the Sonnet logo on the device's top panel and various air holes to cool the internal components adequately.

There are two different models, offering to use either a Radeon RX 5500 XT or the Radeon RX 5700 graphics card. The Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics card featuring up to 4 GB GDDR6 video memory, and the Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card features 8 GB of GDDR6 video memory. Both of these graphics cards feature support for 30-bit HDR color.

Both of these devices are currently available through Sonnet's website, with the eGPU Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 5700 and the eGPU Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 5500 XT with the price of $899.99 and $599.99, respectively.