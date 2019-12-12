AMD or should I say, its board partners, launch their custom Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics cards today. Featuring the Navi 14 GPU, the Radeon RX 5500 XT aims to offer best-in-class 1080p AAA gaming performance while it competes against NVIDIA's entry-level GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER, a $159 US graphics card which comes in 4 GB flavors only.

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Custom Graphics Cards Officially Available - 4 GB Starting at $169 US, 8 GB Starting at $199 US

The AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT is a very important graphics card that is placed in a super competitive segment. Taking up the battle with NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER, the RX 5500 XT will not only compete against the upgraded Turing offering, but also the Radeon RX 590 which is currently being sold at discounted prices and has a really good price to performance value. Still, the AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT packs a lot of crunch for a little beast that it is.

The AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT features 1408 stream processors which mean that there are 22 CUs or compute units featured on the card. It also packs 88 TMUs and 32 ROPs with clock speeds rated at 1670 MHz base, 1717 MHz game, and 1845 MHz boost clocks. The card manages to deliver up to 5.19 TFLOPs of compute performance at 110W. The card comes in 8 GB and 4 GB GDDR6 memory options. The memory featured on the card runs across a 128-bit bus interface, delivering 224 GB/s bandwidth.

AMD Radeon RX 5000 '7nm Navi RDNA' GPU Lineup Specs:

Graphics Card Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Radeon RX 5700 XT Radeon RX 5700 Radeon RX 5600 XT Radeon RX 5600 Radeon RX 5500 XT GPU Architecture 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) Stream Processors 2560 SPs 2560 SPs 2304 SPs TBD TBD 1408 SPs TMUs / ROPs 160 / 64 160 / 64 144 / 64 TBD TBD 88 / 32 Base Clock 1680 MHz 1605 MHz 1465 MHz TBD TBD 1670 MHz Boost Clock 1980 MHz 1905 MHz 1725 MHz TBD TBD 1845 MHz Game Clock 1830 MHz 1755 MHz 1625 MHz TBD TBD 1717 MHz Compute Power 10.14 TFLOPs 9.75 TFLOPs 7.95 TFLOPs TBD TBD 5.19 TFLOPs VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 6 GB GDDR6 6 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Bus Interface 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 192-bit 128-bit Bandwidth 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 336 GB/s 336 GB/s 224 GB/s TBP 235W 225W 180W TBD TBD 110W Price $449 US $399 US $349 US ~$300 US ~250 US $169 US (4 GB)

$199 US (8 GB) Launch 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 January, 2020 January, 2020 7th October 2019

Our review of the MSI Radeon RX 5500 XT Gaming X will be live tomorrow as we only got hands on the drivers yesterday. With that said, you can find some really impressive custom designs of the RX 5500 XT such as the Gaming X from MSI which we just mentioned above. All of the models come in reference and factory overclocked flavors, offering better cooling designs than the reference OEM model.

The 8 GB model is launching at an MSRP of $199 US which is close to the $229 US of the GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER while the 4 GB model is launching at an MSRP of $169 US which is $10 US higher than the $159 US GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER (4 GB). In terms of performance, the 4 GB variant has performance that matches the GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER while sipping in more power. The 8 GB model should offer slightly better performance than the GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER with its higher frame buffer uplifting the performance in games with high-res textures.

























Following are some of the models that are available to purchase right now:

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8 GB Custom Models:

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 4 GB Custom Models:

Aside from the specifications and pricing, the Radeon RX 5500 XT is applicable to the Raise The Game bundle from AMD. This means that on purchase of the graphics card, you can select from Borderlands 3 or Ghost Recon: Breakpoint which adds $60 US value to your purchase.