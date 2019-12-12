  ⋮  

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Officially Launched – 1408 Cores, Up To 8 GB GDDR6 and $169 / $199 US Price Points

AMD or should I say, its board partners, launch their custom Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics cards today. Featuring the Navi 14 GPU, the Radeon RX 5500 XT aims to offer best-in-class 1080p AAA gaming performance while it competes against NVIDIA's entry-level GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER, a $159 US graphics card which comes in 4 GB flavors only.

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Custom Graphics Cards Officially Available - 4 GB Starting at $169 US, 8 GB Starting at $199 US

The AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT is a very important graphics card that is placed in a super competitive segment. Taking up the battle with NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER, the RX 5500 XT will not only compete against the upgraded Turing offering, but also the Radeon RX 590 which is currently being sold at discounted prices and has a really good price to performance value. Still, the AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT packs a lot of crunch for a little beast that it is.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Graphics Card Custom Models Spotted With 6 GB & 8 GB GDDR6 Memory, Tackles The GTX 1660 Series

The AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT features 1408 stream processors which mean that there are 22 CUs or compute units featured on the card. It also packs 88 TMUs and 32 ROPs with clock speeds rated at 1670 MHz base, 1717 MHz game, and 1845 MHz boost clocks. The card manages to deliver up to 5.19 TFLOPs of compute performance at 110W. The card comes in 8 GB and 4 GB GDDR6 memory options. The memory featured on the card runs across a 128-bit bus interface, delivering 224 GB/s bandwidth.

AMD Radeon RX 5000 '7nm Navi RDNA' GPU Lineup Specs:

Graphics CardRadeon RX 5700 XT 50th AnniversaryRadeon RX 5700 XTRadeon RX 5700Radeon RX 5600 XTRadeon RX 5600Radeon RX 5500 XT
GPU Architecture7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)
Stream Processors2560 SPs2560 SPs2304 SPsTBDTBD1408 SPs
TMUs / ROPs160 / 64160 / 64144 / 64TBDTBD88 / 32
Base Clock1680 MHz1605 MHz1465 MHzTBDTBD1670 MHz
Boost Clock1980 MHz1905 MHz1725 MHzTBDTBD1845 MHz
Game Clock1830 MHz1755 MHz1625 MHzTBDTBD1717 MHz
Compute Power10.14 TFLOPs9.75 TFLOPs7.95 TFLOPsTBDTBD5.19 TFLOPs
VRAM8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR66 GB GDDR66 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
Bus Interface256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit192-bit128-bit
Bandwidth448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s336 GB/s336 GB/s224 GB/s
TBP235W225W180WTBDTBD110W
Price$449 US$399 US$349 US~$300 US~250 US$169 US (4 GB)
$199 US (8 GB)
Launch7th July 20197th July 20197th July 2019January, 2020January, 20207th October 2019

Our review of the MSI Radeon RX 5500 XT Gaming X will be live tomorrow as we only got hands on the drivers yesterday. With that said, you can find some really impressive custom designs of the RX 5500 XT such as the Gaming X from MSI which we just mentioned above. All of the models come in reference and factory overclocked flavors, offering better cooling designs than the reference OEM model.

The 8 GB model is launching at an MSRP of $199 US which is close to the $229 US of the GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER while the 4 GB model is launching at an MSRP of $169 US which is $10 US higher than the $159 US GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER (4 GB). In terms of performance, the 4 GB variant has performance that matches the GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER while sipping in more power. The 8 GB model should offer slightly better performance than the GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER with its higher frame buffer uplifting the performance in games with high-res textures.

Following are some of the models that are available to purchase right now:

Alphacool Eiswolf Aurora All-in-One Liquid Cooler for Graphics Cards Unveiled

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8 GB Custom Models:

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 4 GB Custom Models:

Aside from the specifications and pricing, the Radeon RX 5500 XT is applicable to the Raise The Game bundle from AMD. This means that on purchase of the graphics card, you can select from Borderlands 3 or Ghost Recon: Breakpoint which adds $60 US value to your purchase.

