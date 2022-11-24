Sonic Frontiers Skin Mods Bring Shadow the Hedgehog and a Project M Flashback

Sonic Frontiers has been out for a couple of weeks, and already, mods have become the topic of discussion on the PC side of things. If there’s a certain something you don’t like, you could mod it and it behaves or looks different, like the game’s physics mod. Today, we’ll look at two specific model swaps for Sonic.

Do you not like Sonic at all and prefer using Shadow? Well, with this mod, you can outright replace Sonic’s model with Shadow the Hedgehog. This mod also has Shadow’s unique skating animation from his playable appearances, adding to the Sonic Frontiers mod’s flair. Be advised it’s not really optimized for the in-game cutscenes, so it’ll look a bit off in those areas. The video below by YouTuber Blue Vivacity shows the mod in action:

Another mod that’s available now is one of Sonic’s unique Project M costumes, which gives him a Jet Set Radio-inspired look. This mod replaces both Sonic and Super Sonic with the aforementioned costume. Both Super Sonic and Normal Sonic look pretty cool with this new flare. You can see the mod in action below.

The Shadow mod and the Jet Set Sonic mod exist due to modders finding a way to alter Sonic’s core animations. Thus, with some work, it’d be possible to insert other character archetypes entirely. Other mods set to release in the future also include a mod to completely rework Sonic’s combat mechanics to better fit Sonic’s appearance in Sonic and the Black Knight. You can see the Black Knight mod in the following tweet, which is currently in development.

sonic frontiers if it was good pic.twitter.com/zfnTOm5tha — junior (@junior3DM) November 23, 2022

Sonic Frontiers is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.