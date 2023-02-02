Sonic Frontiers Open-Zone Gameplay Is Being Considered For The Next Game, Director Says

Although far from being perfect, Sonic Frontiers' new open-zone gameplay is one of the game's most remarkable features, and fans of it will be happy to know that it is being considered for the next entry in the series.

In the past few days, Director Morio Kishimoto answered questions from fans on Twitter, as summarized by Tails Channel, revealing some interesting information on where the series may be heading. As mentioned above, the game's director stated that the open-zone gameplay of Frontiers will be worked on and is being heavily considered for the next game, which is confirmed to be already in the works.

The Sonic Frontiers' director also confirmed there are also plans to expand the combat and make battles deeper and more immersive, which sounds rather nice, considering Sonic Frontiers' combat system was a welcome surprise, despite the general lack of challenge. Another area where the series could do better is to do away with stages from previous games such as Green Hill Zone and Chemical Plant.

The Sonic Frontiers director also commented on the game's story, saying he feels it hasn't been handled in the best way it could have been. The next entries in the series should pay more attention to it, as well as go deeper with characters. Story isn't the only thing that the Sonic Frontiers director feels that should be improved, as the next big step for this new generation of Sonic games should be to add more playable characters.

Sonic Frontiers is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. You can learn more about the latest entry in the series by checking out my review.