Sonic Frontiers New Mods Increase LOD, Address Pop-In Issues

Compared to other recent PC ports, Sonic Frontiers is definitely a solid one, although it still suffers from issues that are also in the other versions of the game, such as excessive pop-in. While SEGA and Sonic Team haven't addressed them yet, some mods available online fix some of these issues, improving the game's visuals considerably.

As shown in a new video shared on YouTube by Sonic Central, the Higher Object Pop-In and Max LOD Open Zone mods drastically improve the game's visuals by reducing the annoying pop-in issues and increasing draw distance.

Sonic Frontiers' release back in November 2022 was only the start of the new adventure of the iconic blue hedgehog and his friends. More content will be released throughout 2023, including new game modes, new Koco, and even new playable characters.

Sonic Frontiers is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. You can learn more about one of the best entries in the series in a long time by checking out my review.

Sonic Frontiers may not be the best Sonic the Hedgehog ever made, but it's definitely in the upper echelon of the franchise. The new open-world formula works surprisingly well even with its issues, and Cyber Space stages and combat are well-designed, engaging and, most of all, fun. With some tweaks, the Sonic Frontiers formula could be the basis for the franchise moving forward, potentially bringing it back to its glory days.