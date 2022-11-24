The Callisto Protocol PC System Requirements Revealed

The Callisto Protocol’s release is nine days away. The game's Season Pass also revealed some other information about it, including some of its future content like a new difficulty and 12 more unique death animations. Today’s update is centered on what users need to run the game. Without further ado, let’s get to it.

Visiting the game’s Steam page allows you a few options: pre-ordering the game, pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition, or viewing the game’s PC requirements towards the bottom of the page. The following is what you’ll need to run The Callisto Protocol:

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen™ 5 2600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 580

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 75 GB available space

Note: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Meanwhile, the game’s recommended specifications are as follows:

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 75 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD recommended, and requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

So, that’s what you’ll need to play The Callisto Protocol. All things considered, the game’s looking to be quite a strong outing for Striking Distance Studios, but only next week can tell how the game will be at launch. For the time being, though, we’ll continue to update as more information on The Callisto Protocol is released, including DLC, gameplay updates, and more.

The Callisto Protocol will launch on December 2nd, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Pre-orders for the game are available right now. In other news, we just saw Rockstar impose a huge ban on NFTs in Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online. This news also comes with a statement from the company.