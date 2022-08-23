Sonic Frontiers Releases Worldwide on November 8; New Trailer Showcases Story Bits

The latest Sonic Frontiers trailer has revealed the game's release date of November 8, 2022. This new trailer was unveiled during Gamescom's Opening Night Live. The trailer also showcases new story cutscenes as Sonic traverses several environments at high speeds while beating down some enemies and facing the game's antagonist.

You can watch the new trailer revealed during Gamescom ONL below:

A mysterious stranger, a wondrous new land. Sonic seeks out the Chaos Emeralds while battling powerful enemies to unravel the hidden secrets of the Starfall Islands. The latest trailer showcases Sonic finding what looks like Amy trapped in some sort of gemstone before being faced by the mechanized threat that will attack the blue blur throughout the game.



For those who read our articles, you might have known the release date way ahead of time. Why? Because the game's release date was already teased in a Japanese Ad. This ad provides a new quick look at the gameplay while confirming a November 8th release date. And yes, it's going to release at the same day as God of War Ragnarok.

Sonic Team creative officer Takashi Iizuka and game director Morio Kishimoto commented on Sonic Frontiers' story not too long ago. The latter even talked about how the game was going to go beyond the 'good guy vs. bad guy scenario' that would usually happen in the Sonic series. And yes, this will happen despite iconic villain Doctor Eggman's appearance in this game's story.

The game is stated to also be pretty long, taking around 20 hours to finish and over 100 to complete, as there will be a huge variety of activities at the player's disposal. To keep the player motivated throughout the journey, Kishimoto and his team decided to implement character progression to accompany the longer playtime. Sonic Frontiers launches sometime this year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.