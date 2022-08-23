Menu
Company

Sonic Frontiers New Japanese TV Ad Confirms November 8th Release Date

Francesco De Meo
Aug 23, 2022
Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers will release in early November on PC and consoles, according to a new TV ad that has been shared online today.

The new Japanese ad, which has been made private a few minutes ago., provides a new quick look at the gameplay while confirming a November 8th release date. The game has been long rumored to release sometime in November, so this confirmation isn't too surprising, although the latest entry in the series will be going head to head with God of War: Ragnarok, which releases on the same day worldwide.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Yakuza Series Creator’s Next Game Will Be More Like a Quentin Tarantino Movie

Alongside new gameplay mechanics that will set the game apart from its predecessors, Sonic Frontiers will feature a renewed focus on the story, which has been worked on by Ian Flynn, author of some of the best Sonic the Hedgehog comics. His involvement also brought some interconnectivity with previous games.

I'm a career Sonic nerd, so I wanted to weave some of the series' legacy into the story. I wanted to advance the characters' personal stories, even if just by a little bit. I also wanted to bring some interconnectivity to the previous games. There isn't anything that will be too dense for new fans to wade through, but just enough for long-term fans to appreciate.

Sonic Frontiers launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on November 8th. The game will be shown later today during Gamescom Opening Night Live, so more information on it will be coming very soon.

Products mentioned in this post

God of War
USD 17
Nintendo Switch
USD 299
Xbox Series S

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order