Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 to Launch on June 4th, Says CI Games
CI Games announced this afternoon that Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will be released on June 4th for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. The game will be priced at $39.99/€39.99/£34.99 on consoles, while PC gamers can enjoy the slightly lower price of $29.99/€29.99/£24.99.
Pre-orders have already opened for the physical editions. Bonuses at select stores include the following unlocks:
● Marcus Tactical: A light sniper rifle with great stability
● FFF-45 ACP Luring Pistol: A side arm with special luring ammo
● Two Weapon Skins.
Learn more about Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 below via its feature set, new gameplay trailer, and gallery of screenshots.
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 marks the most thrilling entry yet, adding an entirely new level of challenge with the extreme-range sniping of targets over 1,000 meters away, in addition to an arsenal of other new features:
● 1000m+ extreme-range sniping
● A dramatic single-player campaign set in modern day Middle East, with 5 distinct sandbox maps featuring a variety of fully accessible, interactive areas players can approach their own way
● Next level realism with authentic gadgets and weapons customizable to fit different styles of play
● Replayable missions that can be completed in a number of ways, with unlockable rewards for achieving all objectives
● More intelligent adversaries with improved tactics
● Next-generation features include enhanced visuals, native 4k resolution, and improved loading times, setting a new benchmark as the best looking Sniper Ghost Warrior game thus far.
