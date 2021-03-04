Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 to Launch on June 4th, Says CI Games

CI Games announced this afternoon that Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will be released on June 4th for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. The game will be priced at $39.99/€39.99/£34.99 on consoles, while PC gamers can enjoy the slightly lower price of $29.99/€29.99/£24.99.

Pre-orders have already opened for the physical editions. Bonuses at select stores include the following unlocks:

● Marcus Tactical: A light sniper rifle with great stability

● FFF-45 ACP Luring Pistol: A side arm with special luring ammo

● Two Weapon Skins.

Learn more about Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 below via its feature set, new gameplay trailer, and gallery of screenshots.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 marks the most thrilling entry yet, adding an entirely new level of challenge with the extreme-range sniping of targets over 1,000 meters away, in addition to an arsenal of other new features: ● 1000m+ extreme-range sniping

● A dramatic single-player campaign set in modern day Middle East, with 5 distinct sandbox maps featuring a variety of fully accessible, interactive areas players can approach their own way

● Next level realism with authentic gadgets and weapons customizable to fit different styles of play

● Replayable missions that can be completed in a number of ways, with unlockable rewards for achieving all objectives

● More intelligent adversaries with improved tactics

● Next-generation features include enhanced visuals, native 4k resolution, and improved loading times, setting a new benchmark as the best looking Sniper Ghost Warrior game thus far.