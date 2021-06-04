Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Out Now (Except on PS5), Streamer Shroud Selling a $10 Gun
Polish up your scope and find a good vantage point, because Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is out today, although as recently announced, the PS5 version is missing in action due to “unforeseen technical issues.” Developer CI Games is promising the game will arrive on PS5 later this year. You can check out Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 launch trailer featuring plenty of slow-motion bullets and headshots, below.
Looking pretty solid, and a lot more varied than the previous game. Need to know more? Check out Wccftech’s full hands-on impressions and the following official description:
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is set in Kuamar, a lawless region of the Middle East, located along the Lebanese and Syrian borders. Players take on the role of Raven, Contract Sniper Assassin, as they attempt to take down the brutal dictatorship installed by President Bibi Rashida and her husband, Omar Al-Bakr. Contracts 2 takes the sandbox design of the first game to the next level with extreme long-range sniping, adding to the variety of objectives players will tackle and revisit using realistic weapons, gadgets, and skills they’ll enhance with unlockable upgrades.
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Features:
- 1000m+ extreme-range sniping
- A dramatic single-player campaign set in modern-day Middle East, with 5 distinct sandbox maps featuring a variety of fully accessible, interactive areas players can approach their own way
- Next-level realism with realistic gadgets and weapons customizable to fit different styles of play
- Replayable missions that can be completed in a number of ways, with rewards for achieving all objectives
- More intelligent adversaries with improved tactics
- Next-generation features including enhanced visuals, 4k resolution, and improved loading times, setting a new benchmark as the best looking Sniper Ghost Warrior game to date
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is being sold at a budget price of $40, but CI Games is already selling all sorts of cosmetics, including a $10 gun and skin endorsed by popular Twitch streamer Shroud. Yup, that’s right, $10 for a gun with the name of a streamer written on it.
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PS4. As mentioned, the PS5 version will launch sometime later this year.
