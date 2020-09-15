Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Gets First In-Engine Teaser Trailer

A new Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 teaser trailer has been released today, providing the first look at the game.

The teaser, which can be watched below, showcases extreme long-range shooting, which will be one of the game's main focuses, and it will be supported by more accurate weapons, better realism, and enhanced visuals.

Shots have never been made from such long distances before. Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 introduces fans to a dramatic single-player campaign where the stakes are at their highest, deep inside enemy territory.

Contracts 2 has been announced back in June. Not a whole lot is currently known about the game, other than the fact that it will feature the same sandbox experience of its predecessor, and that it will be set in modern-day 2021 Middle East.

CI Games is proud to announce Contracts 2 will release Fall 2020. In the first Contracts, the CI team delivered a well-received experience built upon a new gameplay system that placed players in open-ended sandboxes designed to be a sniper’s paradise. Building on this success, Contracts 2 will be set in modern-day with more game details being revealed in the coming months.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 launches this Winter on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.