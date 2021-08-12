Early Snapdragon 898 Tests Show It Could Provide a 20 Percent Performance Boost Over Current-Generation SoC

Since the Snapdragon 898 is rumored to be made on Samsung’s 4nm node, you should expect both performance and power-efficiency improvements from the upcoming SoC. One tipster claims that the first sample test results provide a 20 percent performance boost.

Initial Results Can Mean the Snapdragon 898 Provides an Even Higher Performance Boost With a Little Tweaking

According to Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the 4nm manufacturing process has allowed the Snapdragon 898 sample to boost performance by 20 percent, but at the expense of increased temperatures. Whether or not Qualcomm tweaks the chipset further to raise the performance bar or lowers it to keep thermals in check, we will find out in the coming months. It will also depend on Qualcomm’s smartphone partners to come up with decent cooling solutions to keep the Snapdragon 898 cool, and perhaps then, the chipset maker could bring some clock speed tweaking into the equation.

Snapdragon 898 to Feature Tri-Cluster CPU Configuration, up to 3.09GHz Clock Speeds, According to Tipster

Digital Chat Station’s statement on the Snapdragon 898’s performance increase also comes a vague one. He has not mentioned what category has the SoC achieved that 20 percent boost; is it single-core, multi-core, GPU, AI, or a different category? Our guess is that it is the multi-core result because stressing the chipset’s cores would be one way to raise those temperatures, as the tipster states in the image below.

Qualcomm could be aiming for a tri-cluster CPU configuration with the Snapdragon 898’s release, and according to a different tipster, the clock speeds for the Kryo 780 cores are given below.

One Kryo 780 core, likely based on the Cortex-X2, running at 3.09GHz

Three Kryo 780 cores, likely based on the Cortex-A710, running at 2.4GHz

Four Kryo 780 cores, likely based on the Cortex-A510, running at 1.8GHz

In terms of clock speeds, the only thing changed is the single Kryo 780 core running at 3.09GHz, while the Snapdragon 888 has one Kryo 680 core running at 2.84GHz. While that is not much of a difference, keep in mind the architectural differences of jumping from 5nm to 4nm, as well as the different cores used for the upcoming chipset. Where the Snapdragon 888 featured custom Kryo cores based on the Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55, the Snapdragon 898’s remaining cores will be based on the Cortex-A710 and Cortex-510.

This should provide some major performance and efficiency improvements between the two generations. Unfortunately, according to previously leaked results, the Snapdragon 898 is still slower than Apple’s A14 Bionic, so we will wait and see if those numbers increase or remain consistent when the actual chipset is ready for Android flagships.

News Source: Digital Chat Station