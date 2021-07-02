Snapdragon 888 Plus Will Not Be Used in the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Latest Leak Shows

Qualcomm introduced its most powerful chipset, the Snapdragon 888 Plus, just a few days back. Despite touting minimal improvements over regular the Snapdragon 888, it was assumed that the majority of the flagships, including Samsung’s most premium offering, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, would be fueled by it. Unfortunately, the latest benchmark leak shows that is not the case, with the Korean giant expected to stick with the older chipset.

Lower Costs and Temperature Problems Might Have Forced Samsung to Stick With the Regular Snapdragon 888 for the Galaxy Z Fold 3

Though the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has leaked previously in a variety of finishes, there was little information surrounding its hardware specifications, or more specifically, which chipset would be found inside. Thanks to Geekbench, we now have that information. Enthusiasts that wanted to see the Snapdragon 888 Plus in action will be disappointed to see the codename ‘Lahaina' in the benchmark, which corresponds to the Snapdragon 888.

If you look at the clock speeds at the bottom of the image, the single Kryo 680 core based on the Cortex-X1 is running at 2.84GHz, and not 2.995GHz in the Snapdragon 888 Plus, thereby confirming that the Snapdragon 888 will be used. In addition, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to feature 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, though Samsung might introduce a 16GB memory variant for consumers.

One reason why the company might not have been too keen on using the Snapdragon 888 Plus is due to increased costs, plus overheating issues. Under load, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 might not have been able to keep the single Kryo 680 core running at its full 2.995GHz speed, meaning it would have been pointless to use such a chipset that is also more expensive than the Snapdragon 888. Also, due to the looming chip shortage, it is unclear how many shipments of the Snapdragon 888 Plus will be available for many Qualcomm partners.

If shipments are limited, it would mean availability of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be sparse, which goes against Samsung’s objective, who has ambitious plans when it comes to foldable smartphone sales this year. Fortunately, in our opinion, using the Snapdragon 888 is not going to be a deal-breaker for many, though the pricing might not be favorable to many.

