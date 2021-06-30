Latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 Leak Showcases All The Gorgeous Colors

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is turning out to be one of the hottest devices of the summer and Samsung is expected to go big with this device. We are expecting the phone to launch in the first week of August and while there is some time in the release of the device, there is nothing that does not know about the phone, to begin with. Everything from design, specs, and other information has already leaked.

Today's leak brings you to brand new renders that were published by 91Mobiles, and these renders show us the phone in all three colors. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is going to be available in black, olive green, and white. The phone appears to have a side-mounted fingerprint reader, two punch-hole selfie cameras, and a triple camera setup on the back.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 Renders Make Me Want to Own One of These

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to bring a 7.55-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O foldable display on the inside, and a 6.23-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display on the outside. Both screens have a 120Hz refresh rate and the foldable phone is also rumored to have a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the cover display, and a 16-megapixel camera on the foldable display. We are expecting the back to have a 12-megapixel triple camera setup on the back.

We are also expecting the phone to bring a Snapdragon 888 under the hood, and up to 16GB RAM but the latter is not confirmed at the moment. There are also rumors suggesting that Samsung might opt for the recently released Snapdragon 888+ but we are not sure about whether that happens or not. Powering the device will be a somewhat concerning 4,400 mAh battery.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 3 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the upcoming Galaxy Watch. Stay tuned for more information on the upcoming devices.