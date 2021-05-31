Snapdragon 888 Plus to Offer Modest Clock Speed Increases Over Regular Snapdragon 888, According to Benchmark Leak

Qualcomm might be prepping a faster version of the Snapdragon 888 soon called the Snapdragon 888 Plus, and according to the latest benchmark, it turns out the upcoming SoC might only be slightly different, as you will find out.

Snapdragon 888 Plus’s Cortex-X1 Clock Speeds About the Only Thing Difference Spotted in the Latest Benchmark Leak

The Snapdragon 888 Plus was spotted on Geekbench, and perhaps the only change spotted is the Cortex-X1 running at a higher frequency than the one found in the Snapdragon 888. In the latest leak, the Cortex-X1 core is operating at 3.00GHz, whereas on the regular Snapdragon 888, it was running at 2.84GHz. The remaining clock speeds remain consistent between the two chipsets, and that is not surprising to see because Qualcomm has been following this approach for several years.

The only time the San Diego firm did things differently was when it unveiled the Snapdragon 865 Plus. The new SoC’s Prime core operated at a higher frequency than the one running in the Snapdragon 865, and it provided support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 instead of Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 on the Snapdragon 865. Assuming there are more changes expected on the Snapdragon 888 Plus, this benchmark leak did not highlight them.

What it did highlight was the kind of performance we should expect from the upcoming silicon, and the scores you see are in line with what you should anticipate. However, there is still something that puzzles us. Last month, one tipster said that the ‘Snapdragon 888 Pro’ was under testing and would arrive in Q3, 2021. If this is the same Snapdragon 888 Plus that was apparently tested, it looks like Qualcomm might be picking a different name based on the region.

Of course, we will find this out in the coming weeks, so make sure you stay tuned for our upcoming announcements and more.

News Source: Geekbench