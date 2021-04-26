Snapdragon 888 Pro Rumored to Be Under Testing – New Chipset May Arrive in Q3, 2021

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 888 last year in December, so it is unsurprising that the company will have an even more powerful variant for Android flagships to use in the coming months. However, according to a tipster, it will not be called the Snapdragon 888 Plus, but the Snapdragon 888 Pro instead.

Like Previous Chipsets From Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 888 Pro May Tout Higher Frequencies Across the Board

The tipster known as Digital Chat Station has mentioned on Weibo that the Snapdragon 888 Pro is being tested by Qualcomm’s smartphone partners and that the first group of Android flagships touting the new silicon are expected to arrive in the third quarter of this year. Just like the Snapdragon 865 Plus that Qualcomm announced last year, the Snapdragon 888 Pro could separate itself from the Snapdragon 888 by featuring higher clock CPU and GPU clock speeds.

Unfortunately, Digital Chat Station was not kind enough to mention the frequency differences between the two SoCs. While we will eventually know the differences, the Snapdragon 865 Plus was more than just an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 865. It also featured support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, two additions not present in the Snapdragon 888. Any upgrades for the Snapdragon 888 Pro have not been mentioned, and just like everything else, we will find out about this too.

The unveiling of the new chipset will give it an advantage over the Exynos 2100, and Samsung could be looking to lock horns as it reportedly preps to announce a new Exynos SoC bearing an AMD GPU. As for which models could rock the Snapdragon 888 Pro, the tipster left that info out, but since Digital Chat Station mentions ‘domestic manufacturers’, it may as well be Chinese companies such as Xiaomi and others.

It is unclear if we will see more gaming handsets from ASUS sporting the Snapdragon 888 Pro, but when we do, we will inform our readers, and pretty soon, you will see a comparison between the upcoming SoC and Snapdragon 888, so stay tuned.

