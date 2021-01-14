Skystone Games Confirms Boundary Release to Be Set for This Summer

Skystone Games, the new game publisher founded by Diablo creator David Brevik in early 2020, confirmed to have signed two new games. One of those is Boundary, the competitive multiplayer first-person shooter set in a zero-G environment that we covered in an interview some time ago.

Boundary will now be published by Skystone Games globally, with the exception of the Greater China region, where Huya will handle publishing duties. We also learned the release window of the game, which is now pinned for the Summer season.

Boundary Ray Tracing Benchmark Now Available for Download

The other game signed by Skystone is The Last Friend, an indie title from Stonebot Studios.

When the world goes into the apocalypse, there is nothing better than best friends as company… especially when it’s an army of loyal canine companions. The Last Friend brings in an army of super-powered dogs to help players drive back the violent mutants and gangs of the apocalypse in a fun, fast-paced hybrid of Tower Defense and Beat-Em-Up. Tower Defense meets Brawler with a seamless blend of genres

Dogs, Dogs, and More Dogs to help fight enemies

Survive the wasteland an upgradeable roving battle station

And yes… you can pet the dogs.

Skystone Games will also publish three other titles this year: Undying, Underworld Dreams, and Spacelines from the Far Out. All of these games will feature David Brevik as the Executive Producer; in addition to that, the company provides 'a complete launchpad of services, mentorship, and expertise that enables developers to focus solely on making great games while relying on Skystone for help with PR, platform relations, product management, marketing, community management, and support.'

That sounds like it's just the beginning, anyway, as the press release stresses how the publisher is 'actively courting other studios and games'. In fact, if you think you've got a game project that could be a good fit, you may contact Skystone Games via the official website.