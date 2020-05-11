Diablo Creator David Brevik Founds Skystone Games Publisher
David Brevik, known as the creator of Diablo and Marvel Heroes, has re-emerged once again after a period of anonymity to announce the foundation of a new publishing and development company, Skystone Games. Bill Wang, another industry veteran who has previously worked at Turbine, Runic Games, Perfect World Entertainment, Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Giant Games, and Double Damage, is co-founding Skystone Games.
The publisher already has several projects in the works, of which two have been revealed today: Undying and Spaceline Crew. Here's a bit more about them.
Undying
The upcoming title from developer Vanimals tells the story of mother Anling and her
son Cody. Infected by a zombie bite, Anling's days are numbered. She must now fight to
survive, not for herself but her young son, Cody. Players will strive to ensure Cody's survival in
this zombie infested world by protecting him, searching for safety, and teaching him valuable
skills, at any cost. It will launch on PC, Xbox platforms, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation platforms,
Android, and iOS.
Spaceline Crew
Coming from Brazilian developer Coffeenauts is a multiple Indie award-winning title
custom made for co-op mayhem on PC and consoles alike. A rare example of a non-violent
roguelike, Spaceline Crew asks players to cross the galaxy with their friends as flight attendants
of commercial spaceships and try to handle asteroids, decompression, puking in zero-G, and
super demanding alien passengers. With procedural levels, tons of ships to unlock, and plenty
of alien vomit to clean up - Spaceline Crew will be the ultimate in retro sci-fi couch co-op
craziness.
Skystone Games President David Brevik stated:
One of the biggest joys in this industry is uncovering hidden gems - projects that are absolutely special but don’t ever really get the attention they deserve. That’s a problem we want to help solve. Our team has a proven track record of doing just that, and we want to shine a spotlight on the sort of talent that deserves to be recognized in a very crowded and competitive world.
Skystone Games CEO Bill Wang added:
We envision Skystone Games as a global developer and publisher of multiplatform video
games, with the aim to provide creative guidance and global publishing services. In this way, we help talented designers make better quality games and market to a global audience. We want to create a family-like environment that's fun and supportive - a place where every team member’s thoughts and ideas carry the same weight. Developers will share know-how and best practices across projects. When we collaborate in this way, everyone wins.
