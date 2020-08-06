Boundary, the Upcoming Zero-G Multiplayer Shooter, Now Has Its Official PC System Requirements

Boundary, the zero-G multiplayer tactical shooter game we previously covered in an exclusive interview, now has its own Steam page which suggests the release date to be 'soon'. This also answers the question surrounding the possible Epic Games store exclusivity, which was still being evaluated at the time of our interview. With the Steam page going live first, it seems like there will be no exclusivity whatsoever.

The page even lists the official PC system requirements, which we've reported below.

