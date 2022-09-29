The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Is Now Available on Nintendo Switch

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, the latest edition of the fifth entry in the popular RPG series by Bethesda, is now available on Nintendo Switch.

The new edition, which was last year on PC and consoles to commemorate the game's tenth anniversary, is now available on the Nintendo consoles with a surprise release on the Switch eShop. Like last year's release, it includes the base game, all DLC expansions, and new content from Creation Club, such as quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, and spells.

EPIC FANTASY REBORN

Skyrim reimagines and revolutionizes the open-world fantasy epic, bringing to life a complete virtual world open for you to explore any way you choose.

LIVE ANOTHER LIFE, IN ANOTHER WORLD

Play any type of character you can imagine, and do whatever you want; the legendary freedom of choice, storytelling, and adventure of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is realized like never before.

YOU ARE WHAT YOU PLAY

Choose from hundreds of weapons, spells, and abilities. The new character system allows you to play any way you want and define yourself through your actions.

BATTLE DRAGONS

Battle ancient dragons like you’ve never seen. As Dragonborn, learn their secrets and harness their power for yourself.

INCLUDED CONTENT

The Anniversary Edition includes the core game, pre-existing and new Creation Club content, plus all three official add-ons: Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch worldwide.