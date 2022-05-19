Skyrim Anniversary Edition Has Been Rated for Nintendo Switch

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition could be coming soon to the Nintendo Switch. The Taiwanese rating board appears to have rated the game; the rating was then removed, but not before the website Switch Brasil grabbed the below screenshot.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition launched on November 11th, 2021 (ten years after the original release date) for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X with a bunch of new content.

Saints & Seducers

Originally released in 2019, this creation introduces an additional storyline across two quests (complete with side quests) for players to delve into. With additional armor sets, weapons, enemies and much more to discover, Saints & Seducers features some of the largest amounts of content we’ve ever packed into a single creation!

Rare Curios

Included as part of Saints & Seducers, the Rare Curios creation brings additional goods imported from all over Tamriel to Skyrim’s Khajiit Caravans. So long as you have coin, these merchants can supply you with all sorts of useful wares, including ingredients to concoct special potions, arrows and poisons!

Survival Mode

Looking to immerse yourself in Skyrim’s untamed wilderness like never before? Previously released in 2017, the Survival Mode creation has your Dragonborn contend with the very elements of Skyrim itself to survive! Players must wear warm gear and seek shelter in cold climates to keep from freezing to death, as well as mind their hunger and exhaustion on top of the usual threats like pesky bandits and ambushing dragons. Thankfully, Skyrim is rich in food to harvest (or scavenge), weather-appropriate armor and even taverns to rest your weary head. If you’re looking for a different way to experience Skyrim, we highly recommend you check Survival Mode out!

Fishing

On the topic of obtaining your own food, Skyrim’s all-new Fishing mode creation lets you angle over 20 unique aquatic species across the area’s many bodies of water. Cook your catch for a meal, display it as trophy in your den or even keep it inside your own home aquarium – the choice is yours! With many of Skyrim’s fishing spots located in the region’s most breathtaking and tranquil spots, there’s nothing like unwinding on the shores as you tackle (pun intended) the questlines in this upcoming free creation.

“I have been eagerly awaiting the release of this round of creations,” says Daniel Lee, Senior Artist and Creation Club development lead at Bethesda Games Studios. “I've wanted fishing in Skyrim ever since the beginning and now it is finally here. We've worked hard on this program and it has been a true labor of love; there are more than a few surprises tucked away and I can't wait for everyone to find them."