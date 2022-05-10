Sker Ritual Co-Op Survival FPS Game Gets Reveal Trailer

Sker Ritual, an upcoming cooperative survival first-person shooter game from Wales Interactive, received its reveal trailer yesterday.

The game will be released on PC (Steam) this Summer, with a next-gen console version coming up later this year.

TEAM TACTICS OR SHOOT SOLO?

Designed for playing solo, or up-to 4-players online. Short of a teammate? No worries, the intensity of Sker Island’s hordes scale to the number of players. You could always find-a-friend over on the official Sker Ritual Discord.

QUIET ONES, ELITES AND BOSSES

The Quiet Ones have returned and they are not alone. Sker Island has recruited new elites, each with a unique set of abilities that will force you to change-up your playstyle, change your location, or enlist the help of your teammates! Old enemies aren't the only ones to curse the lands of Sker, we have many more new faces — even some without faces — that want to destroy you.

MASKS, VOICE TAUNTS AND MORE

Customise your character with interchangeable in-game masks inspired by all forms of horror; folk, gothic, zombie, science fiction to the supernatural and more. Taunt your teammates with unique voice lines and switch out your dynamic menu scene environments from the Island.

UPGRADEABLE STEAMPUNK WEAPON SYSTEM

Get your guns, ammo, and more at The Laughing Policeman’s booth at locations around the maps. Buy stock munitions or gamble on a randomly picked weapon with a chance of gaining a higher base level. Climb the weapon ranks with unique upgrades courtesy of The Laughing Policeman’s SUPER CHARGER for bonus buffs and visible steam-punk inspired enhancements.

MIRACLES, OBJECTIVES, MAPS, STORY, REVIVE SYSTEM AND MORE COMING SOON.

'Miracles' will form part of a unique perk system that will play an important role in Sker Ritual. Please stay tuned for the reveal coming soon.