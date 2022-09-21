Menu
Sker Ritual Reveals it Release Date and Post-Launch Content Update Roadmap

Ule Lopez
Sep 21, 2022

Sker Ritual is an upcoming title by Wales Interactive and is a first-person shooter set on the titular Sker Island. You can explore the island alone or with other players in online multiplayer. That said, the game is still in early access, and the developers have a brand-new roadmap that we’ll break down right now.

First off, the game will launch its first completed Episode, Cursed Lands of Lavernock, on October 13th, 2022. As of the time of writing, the map is mostly completed and will see some Easter Eggs added before launch, to flesh out the map some more. All of the map’s objectives, trials, and boss fight are already done, though.

Throughout the remainder of the year, and into April 2023, three more maps will join the Cursed Lands of Lavernock; those will be The Ashes of Sker Hotel (set for December 2022), the Sewers of the Dead (February 2023), and Deadly Lover’s Fortress (April 2023), respectively. Those maps will be coming to Sker Ritual at a later date, though. Other features releasing with the Cursed Lands of Lavernock map will be the Sker Pass.

If you’re worried about it being a Battle Pass, then you can rest easy. The Sker Pass is a completely free reward track that has 50 cosmetic items that you can collect from just playing the game. With each of the three Episode/Map updates, the Sker Pass will expand with 25 new items available to collect.

As for pricing, Sker Ritual will be launching at a discounted $14.99 price tag, and will raise to a higher price later, after the 1.0 patch release. The game will also offer cosmetic DLC packs priced at $3.99 each. These don’t include weapons or anything of the sort; it’s entirely cosmetic content like costumes.

We’ll continue to update as more information for Sker Ritual is released. Sker Ritual is launching on October 13th, 2022 on PC via Steam Early Access.

