Six Days of Fallujah Reveals Procedural Architecture Tech Designed to Keep You on Your Toes

The upcoming tactical first-person shooter game Six Days of Fallujah will feature 'Procedural Architecture' technology whose purpose is to keep players constantly on their toes thanks to an entirely new battlefield each time they open up the game.

Highwire Games and Victura have been working on the technology for over three years now. It's capable of assembling entire buildings and city blocks procedurally, along with dynamic AI and sound.

Nine to Five Tactical FPS Has a Free Steam Beta This Weekend

Six Days in Fallujah’s creative director Jaime Griesemer stated:

Marines told us they never knew what was waiting behind the next door. But, in video games, we play the same maps over and over again. Just knowing the layout of a building in advance makes playing a combat encounter in a video game very different than actual combat.

Sgt. Adam Banotai, who led a squad of Marines block-by-block through Fallujah, added:

Memorizing maps is fake. It’s that simple. Clearing an unfamiliar building or neighborhood is terrifying. You have no idea what’s about to happen, and this is one of the reasons we experienced such high casualties.

Victura CEO Peter Tamte said:

With Procedural Architecture, even the game designer doesn’t know what’s about to happen in Six Days in Fallujah. And the best way to overcome this uncertainty is by deploying real military tactics, just like you would if you were really there.

You can check out a brief video demonstration below. Six Days in Fallujah is due to release at some point this year on PC and consoles; the Steam page already offers the following preliminary system requirements.