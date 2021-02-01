SilverStone Annoucnes the ET500-ARGB Power Supply

SilverStone has announced a budget-minded, 80 PLUS Bronze ET500-ARGB power supply. This power supply features an ARGB fan, which features seventeen different lighting effects that can be easily cycled through at the touch of a button. The ET500-ARGB power supply features a 500-watt output capacity and is rated for 80 PLUS bronze efficiency levels. No pricing information is available at the time of writing or when this Power supply will be available for purchase.

The ET500-ARGB power supply is designed as a budget power supply, this power supply features no modular cabling, but the cables are flat. The flat cables make cable management much easier and allow for higher airflow in any PC case internals. The ET500-ARGB power supply offers a single ATX 24-pin, one CPU 8-pin, one CPU 4+4 pin, two PCI-Express 6 + 2 pins, three 4-pin, and four SATA outputs. This large number of cords ensures that this PSU can support various configurations, including a vast amount of storage. This power supply follows the ATX standard form factor, which does restrict it from being in various small form factor builds.

This power supply is currently rated for 80 PLUS Bronze efficiency level, and this efficiency level ensures that at 100% workload, the power supply will still be 83% efficient. While at 50% workload, this power supply features an 85% efficiency level. This efficiency ensures that a significant reduction of heat is wasted by this power supply and allows users to save on electricity. This fan features a maximum noise level of 18 dBA, which ensures a quiet operation during even the heaviest workloads.

The ET500-ARGB Power supply lives up to the name and features a 120 mm ARGB fan, which allows for excellent airflow and low noise. This 120 ARGB fan offers a total of seventeen different ARGB lighting modes, which can easily be controlled through the light switch located below the power plug. These lighting effects range from Rainbow to Color Cycle to Various Spectrum effects in various colors.

SilverStone has yet to release any pricing information regarding the ET500-ARGB power supply at the time of writing.