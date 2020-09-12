Silverstone Announces the PS15 PRO Micro-ATX PC Case

Silverstone announces the PS15 PRO PC case that is a Micro-ATX chassis that offers some great cooling potential. The PS15 PRO PC case comes equipped with two 120 mm ARGB fans mounted to the front panel, a single 120 mm black fan mounted on the rear of the case, and even an ARGB controller, which has the front fans has been connected to. Silverstone has yet to announce the availability and pricing for this fantastic PC case.

The PS15 PRO PC case offers some excellent cooling capacity; this case presents two mounting locations on the front panel, a single 120 mm fan, and up to two 120 mm fans mounted to the top of the case. This case also offers support for radiators if a builder's system uses liquid-cooling, The PS15 PRO PC case features support for a 120 mm radiator to be mounted on the rear of the case, and for the front of the case, there is support for up to a 240 mm radiator to be easily installed.

For components compatibility, this case features up to a Micro-ATX motherboard, support for a CPU height of up to 154 mm, and a graphics card supported length of up to 314 mm with a width restriction of up to 151 mm.

The PS15 PRO PC case features a black design and offers a mesh front panel, which allows for the fantastic airflow that this PC case was designed for. Behind the mesh screen on the front panel, there is a hexagon design of the front panel backing gives this case a unique design overall.



























On the bottom of the front panel, there is the Silverstone logo and company name, which is illuminated, allowing anyone who happens to glance at this case to know who made it with ease.

This case also features a tempered glass side panel, which allows for any components or lights installed to be easily shown off to anyone looking at this PC case. For Front IO, this case features two USB 3.0 ports and two 3.5 mm ports located between the two USB 3.0 ports. Silverstone has yet to announce any pricing or when the PS15 PRO PC case will be available for purchase.