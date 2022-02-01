Shadow Warrior 3 to Release Next Month on PC and Consoles; New Gameplay Trailer Released

Shadow Warrior 3 will release next month on PC and consoles worldwide, publisher Devolver Digital confirmed.

The third entry in the series by Flying Wild Hog will make its debut on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on March 1st, confirming the release date that leaked online last month. Additionally, it has been officially confirmed that all pre-orders will include the exclusive Koromodako Katana as well as Shadow Warrior and Shadow Warrior 2. The two previous entries in the series, however, will only be available as pre-order bonuses on consoles.

A new gameplay trailer has also been shared online, and you can check it out in all of its over-the-top glory below.

Shadow Warrior 3, a stunning new entry in the global best-selling franchise, will launch its barrage of over-the-top weapons and offbeat humor on March 1.

Shadow Warrior 3 launches on PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One on March 1st in all regions.