Shadow Warrior 3 to Release Next Month on PC and Consoles; New Gameplay Trailer Released
Shadow Warrior 3 will release next month on PC and consoles worldwide, publisher Devolver Digital confirmed.
The third entry in the series by Flying Wild Hog will make its debut on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on March 1st, confirming the release date that leaked online last month. Additionally, it has been officially confirmed that all pre-orders will include the exclusive Koromodako Katana as well as Shadow Warrior and Shadow Warrior 2. The two previous entries in the series, however, will only be available as pre-order bonuses on consoles.
A new gameplay trailer has also been shared online, and you can check it out in all of its over-the-top glory below.
Shadow Warrior 3, a stunning new entry in the global best-selling franchise, will launch its barrage of over-the-top weapons and offbeat humor on March 1.
Shadow Warrior 3 launches on PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One on March 1st in all regions.
Fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embark on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison. Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocalypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon's egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to hold off the impending cataclysm.
Bring a Katana to a Gunfight
Conduct a symphony of death with each encounter in Shadow Warrior 3 by mixing overwhelming firepower with devastatingly precise katana strikes as you dash in and around the demonic hordes.
Fancy Footwork
Flow between nimble movement techniques including air dashes, wall running, double jumps, and the fancy new grappling hook busts your combat and movement options wide open in every battle.
Execute Then Annihilate
Execute spectacular finishing moves to claim a piece of your conquered foe and unleash its powers back on the horde in a burst of unstoppable fury and powerful magic.
