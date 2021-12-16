Shadow of the Tomb Raider Dec. 16th PC Update Improves Raytraced Shadows at High and Ultra Settings and More

A new Shadow of the Tomb Raider update has gone live today on PC, introducing ray tracing improvements and more.

The December 16th update improves raytraced shadows on High and Ultra settings and fixes a variety of issues, including one that cause the game to crash with ray tracing enabled. Catch the full update notes below.

We have just released a PC patch for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, build 458.0. This patch will be applied by Steam automatically when you next start the game. If your game does not update, please restart the Steam client. Fixes in this patch include: Improved the look of raytraced shadows on High or Ultra settings

Fixed an issue with RTX crashing when enabled for some systems

Fixed an issue with AMD FidelityFX CAS causing interact prompts to flicker on DX12

Fixed an issue with AMD FidelityFX CAS not working on DX11

Fixed achievements progress not showing

Fixed an issue with SMAA crashing when enabled for some systems

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is now available on PC and consoles worldwide.