Shadow of the Tomb Raider Dec. 16th PC Update Improves Raytraced Shadows at High and Ultra Settings and More
A new Shadow of the Tomb Raider update has gone live today on PC, introducing ray tracing improvements and more.
The December 16th update improves raytraced shadows on High and Ultra settings and fixes a variety of issues, including one that cause the game to crash with ray tracing enabled. Catch the full update notes below.
We have just released a PC patch for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, build 458.0.
This patch will be applied by Steam automatically when you next start the game. If your game does not update, please restart the Steam client.Fixes in this patch include:
- Improved the look of raytraced shadows on High or Ultra settings
- Fixed an issue with RTX crashing when enabled for some systems
- Fixed an issue with AMD FidelityFX CAS causing interact prompts to flicker on DX12
- Fixed an issue with AMD FidelityFX CAS not working on DX11
- Fixed achievements progress not showing
- Fixed an issue with SMAA crashing when enabled for some systems
Shadow of the Tomb Raider is now available on PC and consoles worldwide.
Survive and Thrive In the Deadliest Place on Earth: Master an unforgiving jungle setting in order to survive. Explore underwater environments filled with crevasses and deep tunnel systems.
Become One With the Jungle: Outgunned and outnumbered, Lara must use the jungle to her advantage. Strike suddenly and disappear like a jaguar, use mud as camouflage, and instill fear in enemies to sow chaos.
Discover Dark and Brutal Tombs: Tombs are more terrifying than ever before, requiring advanced traversal techniques to reach them, and once inside they are filled with deadly puzzles.
Uncover Living History: Discover a hidden city and explore the biggest hub space ever found in a Tomb Raider game.