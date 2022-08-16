Spider-Man Remastered PC Suit Mods Introduce the Famous Symbiote Black Suit and Miles Morales Suit

The first Spider-Man Remastered PC suit mods have already been released, and they are worth the watch.

Shortly after the game’s release on Steam, the first mods for the hit title dropped, including an RTGI ReShade preset and a PC modding tools modification, and we now have a couple of suit mods that will please fans of the franchise.

The first mod that deserves to be covered is the Symbiote black suit. This suit mod replaces the Advanced Suit's textures to resemble Symbiote Black Suit that we might see in Marvel's upcoming Spider-Man 2. In addition, this mod also replaces Peter Parker's original outfits with a suit and tie.

Down below you’ll find a video of the Symbiote suit in action:

The Symbiote Black Suit can be downloaded from Nexusmods right here.

The second suit mod that we wanted to cover is the Miles Morales suit as featured in Insomniac’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Again, this suit mod replaces Spider-Man's Advanced suit model. Down below you’ll find a screenshot of the suit within the game.

The Spider-Man Miles Morales Suit can be downloaded here. Some interesting suit mods right here for suit lovers in case you're not satisfied with the number of suits available in the action title.

Spider-Man Remastered is available now globally for PC and PlayStation 5. The non-remastered version is also available for PlayStation 4.

Key Features

Be Greater

When iconic Marvel villains threaten Marvel’s New York, Peter Parker and Spider-Man’s worlds collide. To save the city and those he loves, he must rise up and be greater.

Feel like Spider-Man

After eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime-fighting master. Feel the full power of a more experienced Spider-Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal and environmental interactions.

Worlds collide

The worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. In this new Spider-Man universe, iconic characters from Peter and Spider-Man’s lives have been reimagined, placing familiar characters in unique roles.

Marvel’s New York is your playground

The Big Apple comes to life in Marvel’s Spider-Man. Swing through vibrant neighborhoods and catch breathtaking views of iconic Marvel and Manhattan landmarks. Use the environment to defeat villains with epic takedowns in true blockbuster action.

Enjoy The City That Never Sleeps complete content

Following the events of the main story of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, experience the continuation of Peter Parker’s journey in Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps, three story chapters with additional missions and challenges to discover.